Dubai: If one team will have problems of plenty ahead of the mega auctions – it has to be Mumbai Indians. They are a star-studded unit, now whom can you leave out. It will be a major migraine for the MI management when they have to take a call.

Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag picked the three players Mumbai can retain ahead of the auction. The former India opener picked young Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. His choice can be questioned as there are others like the Pandya brothers who miss out along with Kieron Pollard.

“I think I would retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishan seems to be in it for the long haul, age is on his side so he can serve you better. If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, I don’t think he would be able to fetch big money at the auction because due to his injury concerns, everyone would think twice,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag also threw light on why he would not suggest Mumbai pick injury-prone Hardik.

“Will he bowl or not? If he can declare himself fit and start bowling then teams can buy him at the auction. The kind of performance Ishan Kishan has dished out today, expect many more from him in time to come because is a top order batsman, unlike Hardik Pandya who bats lower,” Sehwag added.

The rules of the auction are yet to be known and hence a lot of speculations are making the rounds. Defending champions Mumbai Indians could not make the playoffs of the ongoing UAE leg.