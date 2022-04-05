Mumbai: It is no secret that – like millions – young Ishan Kishan is also a big admirer of ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni. Popularly hailed as ‘Thala’, Dhoni is considered to be the sharpest brain on a cricket field. Many have tried to read his mind, but have failed. Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan recently shared an anecdote when he tried the same – try to read Dhoni’s brain – and failed.

Admitting that he was stressed out, Kishan recalls he was playing well against Chennai and then Dhoni walked up to Imran Tahir and told something to him, which the MI batter – tried to – but could not figure out what.

“More than keeping I keep trying to figure out how his mind works. You won’t believe in one of the IPL games, it really stressed me out the most. I was playing well and hitting the bowlers. But then Dhoni bhai walked up to the bowler and said something. I couldn’t hear what but he said something to Imran (Tahir) bhai. And in my mind, I’m wondering what Dhoni bhai has told him. I don’t know what happened but there was a half-volley ball, which I drove but got out caught at short-third man. To date, I haven’t figured out how a batter trying to drive a spinner gets caught at third man,” Ishan told actor, television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on his famous YouTube Show ‘Breakfast with Champions’.