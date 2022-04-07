Pune: Mumbai Indians marquee player Jasprit Bumrah and KKR Nitish Rana have been penalized for breaching IPL code of conduct after the high intensity game last night. It was a tough game for Mumbai Indians as Kolkata Knight Riders beat them comprehensively by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare. KKR star player Pat Cummins was magnificent with the bat as he scored a 15-ball 56 to ensure the win for his side.

Although, the reason for reprimanding both these players remain unknown, the official IPL website issued a press release which informed that both these players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee.

“Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune.

Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune.

Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Regarded as one of the world’s finest pacers, Pat Cummins said he was more surprised than anyone else after his IPL record-equalling fastest fifty in Kolkata Knight Riders’ five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday. Cummins reached his half century in just 14 balls, same as KL Rahul, to help KKR chase down MI’s total of 161 with four overs to spare.

“I probably think I’m most surprised by that innings. I’m glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn’t trying to overthink it,” Cummins said at the post-match press presentation ceremony.

The Australian added, “Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary. The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It’s a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys.”

Inputs from PTI