Mumbai, April 21: Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana have been roped in by Chennai Super Kings for the ongoing season as Kiwi pacer, Adam Line had to pull out from the tournament due to a hamstring injury, the defending Champions announced it on Thursday.

His claim to fame was in the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup, while playing against India, the pacer was believed to deliver the fastest ever ball in cricket history at 175 kmph. His wayward delivery to Rajasthan Royals man Yashasvi Jaiswal clocked 108 mph on the speed gun, but later it was revealed that the reading turned out to be a technical error.

Pathirana, called ‘Junior Lasith Malinga’ in Sri Lanka’s cricketing circles due to resemblance of his slingy side-on action with the pace great and accuracy of bowling yorkers, is a young 19-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Kandy.

In the 2022 Men’s U19 World Cup in the West Indies, Pathirana picked seven wickets in four matches at an average of 27.28 and economy rate of 6.16.

He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 Lakh and becomes the sixth Sri Lanka player to be a part of IPL 2022. Pathirana is no stranger to CSK as he was roped in by the franchise as a reserve player in 2021 season and has played one List A match apart from two T20s at the senior cricket level.

CSK are currently at ninth place on the points table, with only one win from six matches and will face Mumbai Indians in an ‘El Clasico’ clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, seeking just their second win of the tournament.

(With Inputs From IANS)