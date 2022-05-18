Mumbai: In what would come as a massive setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kane Williamson is set to miss SRH’s last game against Punjab Kings. Williamson would be flying back to New Zealand to attend the birth of his child. The Hyderabad franchise took to their official handle to make the announcement.

The SRH tweet read: “Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!”

Apart from being the captain of the side, he is also a premier batter for Hyderabad and with SRH still having a slim chance to make the playoffs – this development would hurt them.