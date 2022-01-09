New Delhi: After a hard fought contest between Australia and England in the SCG test, the visitors saved themselves from another test match loss against the hosts. England pulled off a thrilling draw after losing 9 wickets on an intriguing Day 5 of the Sydney test. The moment match got over, there were congratulatory messages for the English team.

There were tweets on how test cricket is still the best of all formats. Cricket fans around the world chipped in their thoughts on that, however a tweet from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders caught the attention of everyone. The tweet:

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG

This tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons as CSK fans got furious on the fact that Dhoni was involved in the collage. Some perceived the tweet as a tribute to former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir’s tremendous field placement while Dhoni was batting. Even talismanic all rounder couldn’t control himself and posted a hilarious tweet in response to KKR’s tweet.

Its not a master stroke!Just a show off🤣 Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 9, 2022

One way or another, KKR social media team might have erred big time in process of posting something memorable and eye-catching for their team. This might also add to the rivalry between the two franchises who were finalists in the IPL 2021 held in UAE.

