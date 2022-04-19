Mumbai: Without a doubt Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan most certainly is one of the reasons. KKR may have lost the match on Monday against Rajasthan Royals by seven runs, but a Knight Riders fangirl stole the limelight with a marriage proposal for captain of KKR Shreyas Iyer. The placard the girl was flaunting did not go unnoticed as the social media handles of the franchise shared the picture.

Since then, the picture has garnered massive reactions. Fans are reacting hilariously to the marriage proposal by the KKR fangirl for Shreyas. Here is the KKR post:

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

If Iyer will reject the offer. @yavaniggothu is ready to get marry her 😝😝 Praveen (@by2tea_) April 18, 2022

pic.twitter.com/siqTSGUqsQ ksh y W k dk r (@wakudkar_akshay) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, KKR have had a torrid time over the past two weeks. They have lost four consecutive matches and after topping the points table after four games find themselves at the sixth spot.