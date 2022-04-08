Mumbai: Everytime Lucknow has needed him, he has stepped it up and come good. Young Ayush Badoni is quickly making a name for himself, thanks to IPL 2022. On Thursday against Delhi, he played another little gem to take Lucknow over the line in a tight game.

Badoni played merely three balls, but left a mark on the game. He scored 10 off three balls which included a six and a four. He has been consistent whenever he has got his chance. After Lucknow won, KL Rahul went on to praise Badoni. Rahul urged Badoni to keep working hard and stay humble.

“He (Badoni) has held his nerve everytime he has gone into bat and he’s delivered for us under pressure. Great learning for him, important for him to keep working hard and stay humble,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.