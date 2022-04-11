Mumbai: After three wins on the trot, Lucknow Super Giants’ dream run came to an end on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium as they lost by three runs against Rajasthan Royals. Promising to work harder after the loss against Rajasthan, Rahul said that there is nothing to panic as they have had just one bad game and he reckons that would not change things.

“If you miss your plans, batters these days will put you in trouble. We’ll try to work harder and handle the pressure better. One bad game won’t change things, will be a good learning for us,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Admitting that they like to be unpredictable, Rahul revealed that sending Marcus Stoinis was part of the plan. “Obviously, today we needed one good partnership which we never got going. At the end, it was excellent from Stoinis to get it close and to do it in his first game of the season will give him confidence. It was always a plan (to hold Stoinis back), we know how dangerous he can be in the last five overs. As I said, we have a lot of all-rounders, so many options and so we could shuffle the batting order a bit. We like to be a bit unpredictable a bit,” Rahul added further.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 165/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 29, Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out, R Ashwin 28; K Gowtham 2/30, Jason Holder 2/48) beat Lucknow Super Giants 162/8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 39, Deepak Hooda 25; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/41, Trent Boult 2/30) by 3 runs.