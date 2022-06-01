IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya’s Heartwarming Note For Hardik Will Melt Your Heart

Gujarat Titans (GT) had a fantastic run under Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022 and went on to become the only team after Rajasthan Royals (2008) to win an IPL title on debut. It was a fairly dominating performance from GT who won 12 of the 14 games they played in the cash-rich league.

Hardik Pandya led from the front and played a big role in GT’s juggernaut. He ended the tournament as GT’s highest run-scorer with 487 runs in 15 games. He also took eight crucial wickets and provided the much-needed balance to the side. Even in the final, it was Hardik Pandya who single-handedly demolished RR.

With the ball, the pacer took the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, giving away just 17 runs in his spell, to help GT restrict RR to a below-par 130-9. Later, he played a crucial knock of 34 off 30 balls to help GT recover from early jolts and maintain a strong grip on the match. Overall, it was just a fabulous tournament as a player for Hardik Pandya.

Pandya’s credentials as a player were never in doubt but his skills as a captain were untested, thus, when Pandya was named GT skipper for IPL 2022, many of the fans were not sure if it was a wise call. However, Hardik came out with flying colours. His leadership skills even won praise from former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan and Sunil Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, days after GT’s triumph. Hardik Pandya received a heartwarming message from his elder brother Krunal Pandya, who played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022.

“People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name. @hardikpandya7,” Krunal wrote on Twitter.

“My bro Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours – early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work You deserve it all and so much more.”

Hardik’s blitz in the IPL 2022 saw him get back to the Indian T20 squad for the South Africa series. He is almost certain to board the flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 as well if he can stay fit.