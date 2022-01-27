<strong>Mumbai:</strong> In an unfortunate incident on Thursday morning, India cricketer Krunal Pandya's Twitter account has been hacked. The hacker took responsibility and put the account up for sale in exchange for Bitcoins. '<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Hacked by </span><span class="r-18u37iz">@zorie,' read another post. Several tweets have been made from the account in the last one hour - most of them are vague.</span> <p></p> <p></p>"Who even dared to hack lord Krunal's account," a user replied, while another user tweeted: "I won't buy this account for free as well." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Selling this account for bitcoins</p> <p></p> Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) <a href="https://twitter.com/krunalpandya24/status/1486523611640844290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><span class="r-18u37iz">This comes a day after the Indian board announced the squad for the home series against West Indies. Krunal has not been picked for the home series. </span> <p></p> <p></p>After being released by Mumbai Indians, Krunal would go under the hammer at the upcoming mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. <p></p> <p></p>He managed just 143 runs and picked up five wickets in 13 matches during the last edition of IPL and that is the reason why he was not retained by MI.