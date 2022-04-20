<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Former England spinner Graeme Swann feels that the support Kuldeep Yadav has received from Delhi Capitals team management, has put the spinner in a better mental space and is doing wonders for him in the ongoing IPL 2022. The 27-year old Kuldeep has been on a roll in the ongoing IPL season.The left-arm spinner has picked 11 wickets in the five matches so far and is one of the contenders for the Purple Cap in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Swann believes the reason behind Kuldeep finding his mojo back in the T20 format is more of a mental one than technical as the chinaman from India is bowling with more confidence for the Delhi franchise. <p></p> <p></p>"It's the body language, the confidence, and the aura about him that has improved. He looks confident and is bowling into the wickets. When you look at a batter or a bowler who's on top of his game, inevitably you look at the technical side of it to see what the change is," the former England cricketer told Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>But sometimes it's the mental side, the game (which) is to get the best out of him. I think that has a more dramatic influence on a bowler like Kuldeep. He's been a good bowler for many many years, you can't suddenly become a bad or a good bowler," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also praised Kuldeep's performance and said the leg-spinner will make his T20I comeback following a good outing in the flagship league. <p></p> <p></p>"He's picking up wickets at crucial times and the fact that he's getting wickets, that also makes his chances of a comeback in India's T20 side stronger. The left-handed spinner can bowl a very well disguised googly (and that makes him dangerous). He's a lot flatter, earlier on maybe, he was a little bit slower off the pitch, now he's just that touch quicker which will make batting difficult against him," said Gavaskar. <p></p> <p></p>Kuldeep was part of the two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders till last IPL season but he wasn't part of their playing XI regularly.