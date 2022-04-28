Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have brought in the replacement for injured Mohammed Arshad Khan as left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh comes in as replacement for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

“The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh,” the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.

From being a support player to now being drafted into the first team! 🙌 Welcome to #OneFamily, Kartikeya 💙#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @Kartike54075753 https://t.co/KYSVibKHfl Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 28, 2022

Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.

‘Kumar Kartikeya is a slow left-arm bowler and has represented Madhya Pradesh across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2018. Kumar Kartikeya has been impressive in the nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine tuning his bowling skills have earned him the call up to the main squad’, Mumbai Indians issued a statement.

Can’t wait to join this finished franchise @mipaltan ❤️ https://t.co/0zQsf0WTJq Kumar Kartikeya Singh (@musafir_hu_yar) April 28, 2022

Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and now the spinner gets drafter to the main squad.

Mumbai Indians are out of the IPL play-off race as they have lost 8 matches in a row. The Paltans face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in their 9th match of the season.

(With Inputs From PTI)