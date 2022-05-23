Mumbai: Inconsistency hit Punjab Kings hard as they failed to make the playoffs after promising a lot in the beginning of the season. Following the five-wicket win on Sunday at the Wankhede over Hyderabd, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal listed the positives for the franchises from the season. Mayank hailed Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and claimed that if the team plays to full potential 2023 would be a good season.

“There are a lot of positives for us. The way Livingstone batted, Dhawan played well. Bairstow since the time he started to open. If we go out there and play the kind of cricket we play, we can do well in the next season,” Mayank said at the post-match presentation.