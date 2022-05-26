New Delhi: It was a tough night for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they succumbed to a 14-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match on Wednesday. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul played a good knock of 79(58) but it was not enough to take the team over the line. The match went down to the wire as Harshal Patel successfully defended 24 runs in the last over.

After rain delayed proceedings by an hour and ten minutes, Patidar slammed 12 boundaries and seven sixes for scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, taking Lucknow’s bowling attack to cleaners. Patidar was brutal in the last five overs, which brought a whopping 84 runs with Dinesh Karthik provided finishing fireworks in an unconquered 37 as Bangalore posted a mammoth 207/4.

In reply, Lucknow were kept in the hunt, thanks to a 96-run stand between KL Rahul (79 off 58 balls) and Deepak Hooda (45 off 26 balls). But with Hazlewood making three strikes and Harshal Patel conceding just 1/25 in his four overs apart from superb fielding display, Lucknow could make only 193/6. The win means that Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.