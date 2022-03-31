New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 7 on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. CSK started their campaign with a loss against KKR. LSG too got defeated against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match in the tournament.

Both the teams will aim to open their winning tally in the IPL 2022. Take a look at players to watch out for in today’s clash between LSG and CSK.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was earlier heading Punjab Kings. Rahul has over 3,200 IPL runs in 95 matches with the tally in the last four seasons being 626, 670, 593 and 659. Currently, he is heading the new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Deepak Hooda

Known for his power hitting, Hooda has established himself as a dependable all-rounder in IPL. With a tally of 840 runs in 81 IPL matches, along with 10 wickets, Hooda is a player to watch out for in today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Avesh Khan

Indian fast-bowler Avesh Khan is also a player to watch out for in today’s match. The player from Madhya Pradesh has taken 30 wickets in 26 matches with an economy of 8.26. He has played with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni

By hitting a half-century in the first match of the IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni has set high standards for the team. Still considered to be the face of CSK, Dhoni has a career tally of over 4,700 runs in 221 IPL matches. His strike rate is a whopping 135.79. He has, in IPL 2022, given the reigns of CSK to his teammate and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Devon Conway

Bought for Rs 1 crore in IPL Auction 2022 by CSK, Conway is a top-order batsman who can don wicketkeeping gloves when required. For New Zealand, he has played 20 T20 matches scoring 602 runs with an average of 50.2 runs. He has a strike rate of 139.3.

Dwayne Bravo

Fondly known as ‘DJ Bravo’, Dwayne is one of the most entertaining players. He has the capability to perform well while doing both, batting and bowling. He is known for his aggressive batting in the lower order and right-arm fast bowling, where he can change lengths conveniently towards the end of the game. Bravo has 1,537 runs in 152 IPL matches till date and has taken 170 wickets for his team.