<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Gautam Gambhir during his playing days has always been a no non-sense cricketer and now while acting as the mentor of IPL newbie Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the former India international hasn't changed a bit. While answering an unpopular opinion of the game of cricket, Gambhir said that relying more on statistics than an individual's abilities is absolutely ridiculous. <p></p> <p></p>'Match-ups are ridiculous. I have never gone with match-ups, I have never seen a video analyst. Even before the auction, I hadn't looked at a single stat of the player. Not even once," Gambhir said on Star Sports show, <em>Game Plan. </em> <p></p> <p></p>The former KKR skipper has clarified that if it was the case on statistics then star players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell would've never got picked. <p></p> <p></p>"If I would've gone by stats, Sunil Narine would've never got picked, Andre Russell would've never got picked. Sunil Narine had played only one international game. Stats are very misleading. Match-ups are even more. So, when coaches talk about match-ups, I think (they do) because they don't trust the players. You trust match-ups more than the players. If you trust the player, you go by the instincts," he told. <p></p> <p></p>"For me, I believe in instincts and quality of the player. I trust a player on his ability, not on what his numbers speak. As an opening batsman, you will always have better numbers as compared to someone who is batting at 6-7. If someone is batting at 6-7 and even if his strike rate is 150, it doesn't make him a match-winner. Likewise, if his strike rate is 135-140 but he is getting the crucial runs, and he can win the game, he is far more important," the 2011 World Cup winner added.