Navi Mumbai, April 20: Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped to 2nd position in the IPL standings, courtesy of an 18-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for an unspecified breach of Code of Conduct during their match against Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

‘Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul has been fined 20 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mr Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding’, IPL issued a press release.

Lucknow Super Giants lost the match by 18 runs with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis playing the match-defining knock of 96 off 64 deliveries to help his team to a fighting 181/6. In reply, KL Rahul’s side could manage just 163, with the skipper emerging the second-highest run-getter for his team with 30 runs. Stoinis contributed 24 runs in the chase, and conceded 14 runs in an over without taking a wicket while bowling.