<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Punjab Kings were back to winning ways on Tuesday as they beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at the DY Patil stadium. Following the win, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal lauded Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for stitching a crucial 87-run stand in a 144 chase. He also credited his bowlers for restricting Gujarat for 143. <p></p> <p></p>"I thought we bowled exceedingly well, we got early wickets and choked them in the middle. That really helped us to restrict them to a below-par score. The partnership between Shikhar and Bhanu was crucial for us," Mayank said at the post-match presentation.