Mumbai: Punjab Kings were back to winning ways on Tuesday as they beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at the DY Patil stadium. Following the win, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal lauded Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for stitching a crucial 87-run stand in a 144 chase. He also credited his bowlers for restricting Gujarat for 143.

“I thought we bowled exceedingly well, we got early wickets and choked them in the middle. That really helped us to restrict them to a below-par score. The partnership between Shikhar and Bhanu was crucial for us,” Mayank said at the post-match presentation.