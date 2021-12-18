Karachi: One of the most unfortunate things about the Indian Premier League is that Pakistan cricketers do not participate in the lucrative league. With the kind of quality players Pakistan is producing lately, their players could have broken the bank had they been up for auction. India does not permit Pakistan players to feature in the IPL due to the sour diplomatic relation that exists between the two nations.

With the mega auction set to take place in January, here are Pakistan players who could have fetched a whopping amount had they been auctioned.

Babar Azam: He is arguably the most stylish cricketer in the world. The Pakistan captain is a quality player at the top of the order and an IPL franchise looking for stability at the top could have opted for him. He plays the situation and does not panic. He is also a captain which would mean he brings a lot to the fore.

Shaheen Afridi: The young left-arm pacer has been making waves since his brilliant show in the T20 World Cup. He too would have fetched a lot at the IPL auction because of his skills with the new ball. He gets the ball to come back into the right-handers and is a wicket-taker in the powerplays – a useful cog in any wheel.

Mohammed Rizwan: The right-handed opener has grown to emerge as one of the best batters from the country in the past two seasons. He is busy while batting and does not eat up balls. He is steady at the top of the order and an IPL franchise looking for stability and aggression at the top would have gone in for him.