Mumbai: The much-awaited mega auction – which was scheduled to take place in the first week of January in 2022 – seems to have been postponed by a month because of an unresolved issue relating to the yet-to-be-named Ahmedabad franchise. That said, competitive franchise scouts must have already started shortlisting players.

Given the kind of format, T20 is, all-rounders are an asset and a privilege to have as a captain. It not only gives you a balance but allows permits you the luxury of picking a specialist – a batter or a bowler. In the upcoming IPL mega auctions, all-rounders would be sought-after, even better, if he happens to be an Indian.

Here are the Indian all-rounders who could break the bank at the auction that is going to be held in the early part of February.

Hardik Pandya: The star Mumbai Indians all-rounder had to be left because of his injuries and fitness concerns. Due to his injury worries, he cannot bowl. But, he has started training and looks like he is getting back to full fitness slowly but surely. Hardik is a proven match-winner and when on song – he can steal the game away.