Mumbai: In tentatively a month from now, a huge pool of players would go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction. With franchises having been forced to make some tough choices at the Retention, they have had to part ways with senior Indian stars. While fortunes are set to change at the mega auction, there are a few Indian released players above the age of 35 who could still break the bank – as they say, ‘Old is Gold’.

Suresh Raina: He is popularly hailed as Mr. IPL for his heroics in the lucrative league. He is among the leading run-getters in the history of the league. An ex-member of CSK could fetch a whopping amount at the auction because of the experience he will bring to the table. His know-how of the game and players is bound to help. Ahmedabad, the new IPL team, could very well bid for him.