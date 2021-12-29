Chennai: The Chennai Super Kings franchise had to make a few tough decisions at the retention as teams were allowed to hold back only four players. While they retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali. They were bang-on with their choices, but that meant – they had to release big names.

Now, with the mega auction coming up – they would like to get back a few players for sure. And why shouldn’t they? They are the defending champions…

Here are the ex-CSK stars who would like to reunite with MS Dhoni:

Suresh Raina: He is known as Mr. IPL for a reason. He has won innumerable games in yellow and has immense experience – which is irreplaceable. The CSK management would surely stake a claim for Raina at the auction. Recently, another ex-CSK player Robin Uthappa also reckoned the Chennai franchise would go for Raina.