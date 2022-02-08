Bengaluru: And finally, the start time of the much-awaited two-day IPL 2022 auction has been revealed. The official Twitter handle of Star Sports revealed the time. The auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.

The live streaming of the two-day auction in Bengaluru would be available on Disney+Hotstar and the broadcast on TV would be on Star Sports.

It promises to be bigger and better.