Mumbai: Hailed as India’s crisis man at one point of time in his career, Ajinkya Rahane is going through his worst run ever and that could affect his stocks at the upcoming mega auction. Rahane was a key member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit that won the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

But since then, he has not made a mark in the shortest format, yet has been considered an important member – for whichever team he played in the IPL – because of the class and quality he has.

Over the last two seasons, he has not lived up to the expectations and hence is now in a critical spot as India tours South Africa. Eyes would be on him if he gets a chance in the XI.

But, with the meg auction coming up in January – it is unlikely he would find a buyer. Here are a few reasons why…

Awful IPL Run: 2, 8, 0, 26, 60, 0, 2, and 8 are Rahane’s scores in his last eight IPL outings. Apart from a 60, he has not done anything of significance. Also, when you have a player of Rahane’s pedigree in your side, you want him to come good at least three out of eight times (considering the nature of the format).

Test Run Could Hurt His Stocks: Not just IPL, even while playing for India in Tests – Rahane has not been in good form and that will surely not be overlooked by franchisees, who tend to look at a player’s performance across formats. That also means he would have to get runs in South Africa to impress the potential buyers.