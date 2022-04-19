New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ middle order mainstay Suryakumar Yadav in a candid conversation revealed some of the most funniest conversations he had with Rishabh Pant. The 31-year old swashbuckling batter added that he is a fun of all those funny comments which comes from behind the stumps.

In a candid interview with Gaurav Kapur, Suryakumar revealed one of the most hilarious conversation he had with Pant while he was fielding at silly point in place of Cheteshwar Pujara.

“Once I was fielding at silly point for Puji bhai in a Test in England. The match situation was tight. And suddenly Pant goes ‘Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du? Over hogaya. Uth jao!’ (bro do you need anything? Tea, samosa? Get up now, the over is done!)”

Suryakumar Yadav also remembered how much the young wicketkeeper likes to change field at will by making some confusing hand gestures. The 31-year-old also added that sometimes Pant doesn’t want to move a player, but still makes those gestures because he gets bored.

Surya said, “Rishabh is too good when he is keeping. He moves me just 20 cm. Sometimes he does this (hand gestures) and it confuses me where to go. Then he says ‘nothing bhaiya, was just getting bored. Please stand wherever you are.'”

Currently, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the points table with 6 consecutive defeats.