Mumbai: With Virat Kohli not in good form in the ongoing IPL, concerned plaudits have been giving him advise and tips left, right and centre. Ex-English cricket captain Michael Vaughan is the latest with some advise for the ex-RCB captain. Vaughan said that he hopes Faf Du Plessis goes up to Kohli and tells him to remember the times when he was not the great batter, to the times he was not married.

Vaughan said to Cricbuzz: “I hope Faf du Plessis has spoken to him and told him – ‘Go back 10 years, when you didn’t have this profile. You’re not married and don’t have a kid. You’re going out there to whack the ball and have some fun. Forget your age, forget what you have done’.”