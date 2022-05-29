Mumbai: Virat Kohli has not had the best of seasons in the IPL and has faced immense flak for his poor show as well. While most critics believe he should take time out of the game and get get back fresh, former England captain Michael Vaughan is the latest to join that bandwagon. Vaughan has suggested Kohli to take a break and spend spend time with family and friends.

“I think at the minute, he should just pack his bat into his bag and go and a sit-down with the family. I don’t know where he can go without getting hassled and pestered, doing commercials. Just get away from all that, have a few weeks of chilling and he will be fresh when he picks the bat up,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.