New Delhi: Englishman Moeen Ali has completed his mandatory 3-day quarantine period and now have joined the Chennai Super Kings squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. Moeen applied for visa on Feb 28th and got his clearance after almost a delay of one month. He missed his team’s opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders as the Shreyas Iyer-led side romped to 6-wicket victory over the defending champions.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings, where Moeen Ali is seen welcomed by his CSK teammates including the likes of MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa.

‘Vanganna Vanakkangana! A Superfam welcome to Namma Mo Bhai!’, CSK tweeted.

Ali is expected to be a part of the squad in Chennai’s second match of the season against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Deepak Chahar’s recovering process is going well and would be looking to make a quick comeback for the team.

In their opening game, the 4-time champions didn’t have the best of starts under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja but MS Dhoni found his lost-form as he led the side from the front in the last 6-7 overs as his 38 ball 50 took CSK to 131 in 20 overs. As the total is too less to defend on a scoring pitch, Shreyas Iyer along with Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings chased down the target with 9 balls to spare.