IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Reveals Why Gujarat Titans Won The Title

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans impressed everyone with their title-winning campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They played as a team and overcame every obstacle to win the coveted trophy. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami played a crucial role in his team’s success. He revealed some key reasons behind Gujarat’s success in the recently concluded tournament.

Shami was the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He took 20 wickets in 16 matches with an economy rate of eight. Shami’s average with the ball was pretty decent too. He recorded an average of 24.40 in the IPL 2022.

The Indian pacer stated that in every match someone new came to the party and delivered for the team which was not the case for any other IPL side this season. “The best thing which was to see, which was behind Gujarat’s success like, for every team, their senior player or some other players perform. But when we see our team, in every match (for Gujarat Titans), a new face stepped up, a new performance came up, which was enjoyed a lot by the people and results of which you are seeing right now,” said Shami in a video by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Season ek, match winners anek ? Aao sune aur kya keh rahe hai apne champion bowler ?@MdShami11#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/LgiPwU80PG Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) June 2, 2022

He added, “It has been a great season, especially for all of us. According to me, the bonding we had as a family and unit that we formed right from day one has been managed really well. The (team) management played their role really well and no one felt any pressure; the results of the same were seen in the matches.”

Shami will next play for the Indian cricket team in the rescheduled Test match against England at Edgbaston starting July 1, 2022. He is not a part of the five-matches T20I series against South Africa.

“Once the season is over, the only target for everyone is to do whatever we can for the country and it’s an amazing feeling,” concluded the Indian pacer.