<strong>Ahmedabad: </strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore's premium fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has hit new low in the Indian Premier League as he was on the receiving end of an unwanted record in Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Siraj becomes the first bowler in the history of the cash-rich league to concede as many as 30 sixes in a single IPL season. <p></p> <p></p>The 28-year old conceded two maximums off Yashasvi Jaiswal to take over the record beating Dwayne Bravo's 29-sixes ill-feat. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition</strong> <p></p>29 D Bravo (2018) <p></p>29*M Siraj (2022) <p></p>28 Y Chahal (2015) <p></p>28*W Hasaranga (2022) <p></p>27*Y Chahal (2022) <p></p> <p></p>Currently one of the highest-wicket takers of the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the list for two different occasions. Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga has also conceded 28 sixes in the ongoing tournament so far. <p></p> <p></p>Rajat Patidar extended his stellar run in the IPL with a 42-ball 58 but his effort was the lone bright spot of the RCB innings as the other batters struggled on a pitch that offered extra bounce to the pacers. <p></p> <p></p>Royals gained the upper hand by taking five wickets in the last five overs that went for only 34 runs. <p></p> <p></p>After smashing a sensational hundred in the Eliminator, Patidar played with supreme confidence after high-profile openers Virat Kohli (7) and Faf fu Plessis (25) failed to come up with impactful knocks. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals pace duo of Trent Boult (1/28) and Krishna (3/22) were impressive throughout the innings. <p></p> <p></p>While Boult got his in-swingers going in the powerplay, Krishna, who had a horror night against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1, got the ball to rise sharply from good length. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 in 20 Overs (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf du Plessis 25; Prasidh Krishna 3/22)