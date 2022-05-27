Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s premium fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has hit new low in the Indian Premier League as he was on the receiving end of an unwanted record in Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Siraj becomes the first bowler in the history of the cash-rich league to concede as many as 30 sixes in a single IPL season.

The 28-year old conceded two maximums off Yashasvi Jaiswal to take over the record beating Dwayne Bravo’s 29-sixes ill-feat.

Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition

29 D Bravo (2018)

29*M Siraj (2022)

28 Y Chahal (2015)

28*W Hasaranga (2022)

27*Y Chahal (2022)

Currently one of the highest-wicket takers of the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the list for two different occasions. Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga has also conceded 28 sixes in the ongoing tournament so far.

Rajat Patidar extended his stellar run in the IPL with a 42-ball 58 but his effort was the lone bright spot of the RCB innings as the other batters struggled on a pitch that offered extra bounce to the pacers.

Royals gained the upper hand by taking five wickets in the last five overs that went for only 34 runs.

After smashing a sensational hundred in the Eliminator, Patidar played with supreme confidence after high-profile openers Virat Kohli (7) and Faf fu Plessis (25) failed to come up with impactful knocks.

Rajasthan Royals pace duo of Trent Boult (1/28) and Krishna (3/22) were impressive throughout the innings.

While Boult got his in-swingers going in the powerplay, Krishna, who had a horror night against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1, got the ball to rise sharply from good length.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 in 20 Overs (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf du Plessis 25; Prasidh Krishna 3/22)