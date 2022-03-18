New Delhi: Mohammed Siraj has been the rising star for Indian cricket in the past year and the 28- year old pacer has grown by heaps and bounds. But the rise hasn’t been easy as the Hyderabad boy had to go through a rough patch in 2018. It was former India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli who backed him in his worst time and made him the player he is today.

Siraj asserted that if it was any other franchise other than Royal Challengers Bangalore, he would have been released.

‘In 2018 I had my worst year in terms of performance for RCB. Had it been any other franchise, I would have probably been released. Any other team would have dropped me but Virat showed support and retained me. The entire credit goes to Virat bhai. Whatever I am today the confidence in my bowling and everything it wouldn’t have been possible without Virat’, Siraj said.

He says that Kohli is so energetic that one can easily get back to his very best just by looking at him.

“A captain like him is very important for bowlers. Virat’s energy on the field is such that if a fast bowler is seeking energy to bowl, he just needs to look at him. Even if a bowler’s energy level drops, all he needs to do is just look at Virat Kohli and the way he marshals his troops. It will come back. He is very different and unique,” he added.

Siraj will feature for RCB on 27th March on Match Day 2 against Punjab Kings in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.