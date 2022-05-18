Mumbai: With a win needed to keep the playoff hopes alive, Rahul Tripathi rose to the occasion at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians as he hammered a blistering 44-ball 76. His breezy knock comprised of nine fours and three sixes. He took on most of the Mumbai bowlers with utmost disdain. His efforts were recognised as he was awarded the man of the match.

At the presentation, Tripathi revealed how he countered the Jasprit Bumrah threat. Claiming that he enjoys batting at No 3, Tripathi said he was looking to react to everything from Bumrah and not pre-empt.

“I’ve enjoyed batting at three. It’s important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I’m trying to learn from that. Bumrah’s a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he’s bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, how I can counterattack at that point,” Tripathi said at the post-match presentation.