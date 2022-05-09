Mumbai: It was a night for Chennai Super Kings to remember as they hammered Delhi Capitals by 91 runs on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium to keep their hopes of making the play-off alive. With pressure on Chennai to make the playoffs in the minds of players and fans, MS Dhoni smartly played down the talk by saying it is not the end of the world even if CSK do not qualify.

“You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don’t want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don’t it’s not the end of the world,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.