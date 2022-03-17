New Delhi: Commentator and Former India player Irfan Pathan weighs in on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chances in this year’s edition of the IPL. He specifically stressed on the fact that match playing fitness for captain MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa will decide CSK fate in the tournament.

Dhoni has not played any competitive cricket for a long time. Uthappa featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy representing Kerala, however, for only a couple of matches. The 36-year old Rayudu who has been a mainstay for Chennai Super Kings in previous two editions, represented Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

During a discussion, Irfan Pathan expressed his opinion on the defending champions’ chances in IPL 2022. He pointed out:

“The only question will be on their match-playing consistency, how much cricket Dhoni, Rayudu and Robin Uthappa would have played and in what form they are. We will also see how their new all-rounder Shivam Dube performs.”

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players have begun their training for the upcoming season. In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni can be seen walking with other stars into the stadium for their training session amid fans queuing up on the streets to catch a glimpse of CSK players.

“Those eyes that smile with love give us joy, everywhere we go!” CSK wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of fans cheering the team in Surat.

The likes of captain Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif have been training while bowling coach L Balaji was also spotted at the venue during training in photos shared by the franchise.