Pune: The return of MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain couldn’t be more grand as the crowd went wild at the toss. Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and invited Chennai to bat first. Commentator Danny Morrison took the opportunity to ask Dhoni about his future in the franchise.

The 40-year old veteran had a cryptic response to that. Dhoni said,”You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey (next year), whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know; that’s a different thing. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit.”

“The kind of catches we have dropped are not the ones you can practise. With the ball, we don’t want to bowl big overs, 18 runs is okay but not 24-25 runs. Those are the areas you need to work on.”

Dhoni, captaining his first match of IPL 2022, said all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube are not fit for the match, which paves the way for opener Devon Conway and pacer Simarjeet Singh to come into the playing eleven.

In the ongoing match, CSK are in commanding position as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deven Conway partnership of 150 have powered the score to 202/2 after 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was unlucky to miss out on a hundred (99), while Conway finished on 84 off 54 deliveries.

Inputs from IANS