Pune: It is hard to think of IPL without MS Dhoni in yellow marshalling his troops. Over the years, not only has be inspired many to take to the sport, but is often seen passing advise and playing the role of being a mentor to young cricketers starting out.

On Sunday, Dhoni was spotted passing tips and advise to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik after the game at Pune. Malik has been winning applause for his pace and he bowled the fastest delivery of the season to Dhoni during the match as well. It was a longish discussion where it seemed Umran was discussing his perceptions with the CSK captain and trying to pick on his brains.

Here is the video that is now going viral: