Mumbai: It was an evening to forget for Chennai Super Kings on Thursday as Mumbai Indians beat them by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. It was all too easy for Mumbai, who had to chase merely 98 to win. After a stutter in the beginning, Mumbai gunned down the chase with 31 balls to spare. Following the heavy loss, MS Dhoni said that anything below 130 in a T20 game is difficult to defend. He also went on to hail his young pacers for showing the right attitude irrespective of the conditions.

“Irrespective of how the wicket is, anything below 130 is difficult to defend, but what I asked the bowlers was to show a lot of character and forget about the result. Both the young fast bowlers bowled really well and I feel a game like this really helps them in believing in themselves that irrespective of the conditions, whenever we start we need to have the same kind of attitude and that’s what is needed in the shortest format,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

MI were four wickets down for 33 runs in the fifth over before Tilak Varma (34 not out off 32 balls) and Hrithik Shooken (18) calmed the frayed nerves with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. MI reached 103 for 5 in 14.5 overs. Tim David remained not out on 16 off just seven balls.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).