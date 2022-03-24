New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2022, according to an official statement made by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” CSK said in an oficial update.

Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup, continued to play for his IPL franchise CSK and even guided them to their fourth title last year after a terrible IPL 2020 season.