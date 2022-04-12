Mumbai: Eyes were on the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli face-off as Royal Challengers Bangalore met Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the DY Patil stadium. While the two superstars did not walk out together for the toss, yet they were always in the spotlight. A video of Kohli’s dismissal has now surfaced online which shows how Dhoni changed the field and that is exactly where the ex-RCB captain hit the ball and was caught. All Kohli could score was a run.

Short of a length delivery on the leg stump, it bounced extra than Kohli expected and the pull shot hit high on the bat. The ball went to deep backward square leg where Shivam Dube swallowed it up.