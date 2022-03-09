Surat: Time and again, MS Dhoni has been spotted guiding youngsters and showing them the way to success. The first day of CSK training session at Surat was no different as Dhoni was seen passing tips to young Rajvardhan Hangarekar. The U-19 star, like a student, listened to what Dhoni was telling him. Later on in the day, Hangarekar took to his Instagram page and shared a collage of him with Dhoni as a story. He captioned the picture as ‘Learning From The Legend’.

The images of Dhoni passing tips to the young cricketer is going viral as fans are loving Dhoni’s gesture. The uncapped allrounder was lapped up by CSK for Rs 1.5 Cr. Hangarekar has had a rough time lately over age fraud and hence his participation in the IPL was in doubt. The allrounder would look to showcase his skills in the upcoming season of the IPL. Hangarekar could get opportunities this season as Deepak Chahar could miss many matches due to a quadriceps tear.