Pune: In what is expected to be one of the most-awaited fixtures during the IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore would lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at Pune. The game would also see Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni go head to head. During the game, Dhoni would need six sixes to complete 200 sixes for a single franchise. If he can achieve that landmark, he would become the second cricketer to do so after RCB’s Virat Kohli.

RCB vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.