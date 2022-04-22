Mumbai: MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the modern era of cricket. His peculiar field positions and setting of fielders were one of the key factors in his successful stint as captain. His experiment to set up different batters paid dividends most of the time. The most recent example is the match, on Thursday, where Dhoni set up a peculiar fielding position for MI swashbuckling batter Kieron Pollard.

The commentary box and the fans in the stadium were well aware of what MS Dhoni was upto. The 40-year old placed a fielder in front of the sight screen just before the boundary. See pictures here:

Field set by MS Dhoni, next ball Kieron Pollard out. pic.twitter.com/qmg00JFwMM Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022

As a result of this field position, Pollard got out early scoring just 14 runs off 11 deliveries. It is noteworthy that Dhoni has got the mighty West Indian out before as well and with the same field placement.

Pollard might own csk but Dhoni own Pollard pic.twitter.com/I3RzDfAzDw ™ (@itzShreyas07) April 21, 2022

The 40-year old was also the star with the bat as his late flourish (28 not out off 13 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in an IPL 2022 match at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

Pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7 in 20 overs despite a fighting half-century by Tilak Varma (51 not out off 43 balls).

Varma top-scored for Mumbai while Suryakumar Yadav (32), Hrithik Shokeen (25), and Kieron Pollard (14) were the other contributors with the bat for them. On the other hand, Dwayne Bravo (2/36), Mitchell Santner (1/16) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) were the other wicket-takers for CSK besides Mukesh.

Inputs from IANS