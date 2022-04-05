Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja said there is nothing to panic despite having lost three matches on the trot. With CSK not looking the same side without some of their top players, ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh made a huge statement. As per Harbahajan, it seems that Dhoni is still the leader of the side and reckons Ravindra Jadeja needs to step it up.

“I feel that MS Dhoni is still captain of the team. When I look at Jadeja, he is fielding outside the ring. By doing that you won’t be able to control too many things but he has given headache to MS Dhoni to look after the field setting and everything,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

“He is shedding some of his own weight and putting it on Dhoni’s shoulders that ‘look after the field setting’,” he added.