<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Eventually Ravindra Jadeja stepping down and MS Dhoni taking up captaincy midway through the tournament did not help Chennai Super Kings make the playoffs. Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons had Dhoni been leading the side for the entire season, Chennai would have made the playoffs. <p></p> <p></p>"Had Dhoni remained the captain of the team, CSK would benefit indeed, and would have sitting at a higher position in the points table, but they still wouldn't have qualified because they don't have the team. They don't have a strong bowling unit. Deepak Chahar, who was a wicket-taking bowler, was injured. Even the batters didn't play that well," he said on Sportskeeda. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;