Mumbai: Eventually Ravindra Jadeja stepping down and MS Dhoni taking up captaincy midway through the tournament did not help Chennai Super Kings make the playoffs. Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons had Dhoni been leading the side for the entire season, Chennai would have made the playoffs.

“Had Dhoni remained the captain of the team, CSK would benefit indeed, and would have sitting at a higher position in the points table, but they still wouldn’t have qualified because they don’t have the team. They don’t have a strong bowling unit. Deepak Chahar, who was a wicket-taking bowler, was injured. Even the batters didn’t play that well,” he said on Sportskeeda.