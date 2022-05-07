Mumbai: Despite having stopped playing international cricket, he still continues to remain arguably the most popular Indian cricketer. And that is why when he was made the captain mid-season after Ravindra Jadeja failed to lead CSK to victories – it created massive buzz. Dhoni is again in the news and, like always, for the right reasons. The CSK captain won hearts with his gesture towards the ‘bat doctor’ of the side Sarvanan. Dhoni-led CSK celebrated his birthday.

There was cake cutting and a photo session that made everything special for Sarvanan. Chennai Super Kings uploaded a heartwarming video of celebrating the birthday of their ‘bat doctor’ Sarvanan on their social media handles. Here is the video that is going viral: