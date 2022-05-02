<strong>Pune:</strong> Despite not playing international cricket, MS Dhoni is a superstar and his stocks are still high. In fact, his stocks hit the roof a couple of days back when a struggling Chennai Super Kings announced that Dhoni would take over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the league after the defending champions got their campaign off to a woeful start. With the 13-run win on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai have most certainly kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni also won hearts on Sunday for his gesture towards former South African pacer Dale Steyn. Steyn, who seemed to be a Dhoni fan, asked the CSK skipper for an autograph after the game. Dhoni obliged and the picture of the incident is being loved by fans on social media. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the picture: <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_5369157" align="aligncenter" width="680"]<img class="size-full wp-image-5369157" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Dhoni-is-Thala-For-a-Reason.jpg" alt="MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni csk captain, MS Dhoni ipl, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni sixes, Thala, Dale Steyn, Dale Steyn news, Dale Steyn age, Dale Steyn wickets, Dale Steyn ipl, Dale Steyn srh, Dale Steyn updates, Dale Steyn records, IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Points table, IPL 2022 Schedule, SRH vs CSK, SRH vs CSK News, SRH vs CSK highlights, SRH vs CSK as it happened, Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cricket" width="680" height="444" /> Dhoni is Thala For a Reason (Image: Twitter)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;