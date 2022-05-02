Pune: Despite not playing international cricket, MS Dhoni is a superstar and his stocks are still high. In fact, his stocks hit the roof a couple of days back when a struggling Chennai Super Kings announced that Dhoni would take over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the league after the defending champions got their campaign off to a woeful start. With the 13-run win on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai have most certainly kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Dhoni also won hearts on Sunday for his gesture towards former South African pacer Dale Steyn. Steyn, who seemed to be a Dhoni fan, asked the CSK skipper for an autograph after the game. Dhoni obliged and the picture of the incident is being loved by fans on social media.

Here is the picture: