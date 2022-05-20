Mumbai: MS Dhoni has not been playing for India since two years, yet his popularity remains the same. At 40, Dhoni still remains the most popular cricketer in the country and also happens to be a global icon. Just after Dhoni took over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja in the middle of the IPL 2022 season, he was asked about whether he would play for CSK in 2023. To that, Dhoni said he would be seen in a ‘different yellow jersey’. Since he made that statement, speculations have been rife over what next fir him.

With Chennai ready to play their last round robin game in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan, netizens are heartbroken as they suspect this could be the last time they see the CSK captain as an active player.

Here is how fans are reacting:

MS Dhoni tonight will donning CSK’s jersey for the last time this season. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022