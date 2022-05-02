The <strong>Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022</strong> suddenly had a week that looked like what was normal for most of the other editions. <strong>Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)</strong> both won in the same weekend, something that was so normal previously but unheard of in <strong>IPL 2022.</strong> It was quite a relief for the fans of both the franchises to see points the first for <strong>MI</strong> on the table. While it may well be that <strong>Mumbai</strong> won't be in the race for the knockout stages, they at least will be rid of the hoodoo of an unprecedented string of defeats. <p></p> <p></p>As for CSK, it was as if they never lost. The change at the top, with <strong>MS Dhoni</strong> returning to the helm, seemed to have boosted them beyond recognition, and they, in just one match, became the fighting force that was the fear of all rivals over the years. <p></p> <p></p>There was never any doubt that <strong>MI</strong> would post a win. It was just a matter of time, but unfortunately for them, things didn't fall into place at the relevant times. Eight straight losses were never going to be easy to recover from and with some of the franchises showing burgeoning form, getting back to the top tier looks close to impossible now. <p></p> <p></p>As for CSK, they now have the chance to put the cat among the proverbial pigeons, but for that to happen, they have to repeat their Sunday performance against <strong>SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)</strong> many times over. <p></p> <p></p>However, what both these franchises can do over the coming days is to dent the fortunes of other teams, which could well make a telling difference to the whole <strong>IPL 2022 points table</strong> at the end of the league. <p></p> <p></p>Take <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong> for example. They would be looking to take their <strong>points' tally to 14</strong> with a win over <strong>MI</strong>, but that fell by the wayside. <p></p> <p></p>Similarly, <strong>SRH</strong>, having quite a rejuvenation, came up cropper against <strong>CSK</strong> and lost two crucial points. <p></p> <p></p>As the weeks wind up, each of these matches will have a telling effect on the final tally of who makes it to the knockouts. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> seem to have no such worries at this time, but one can never get away from the feeling that they have been fortunate in the way the matches have gone their way, since at least on a couple of occasions they were definitely in the corner. <p></p> <p></p>Nevertheless, winning, like losing, seems to be a habit and <strong>GT</strong> won't be complaining as they sit atop the table with <strong>16 points.</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Lucknow Super Giants</strong> have kept themselves in a good position for the knockouts with a series of fluent wins, while <strong>SRH</strong> have lost two in a row, which won't be a happy place, especially since they had recovered so fluently from their hesitant start. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore</strong> are again struggling, <strong>Virat Kohli</strong> getting a half-century in the last match notwithstanding. There seem to be holes galore in their ship, and three straight losses won't help at all. <p></p> <p></p>As for the rest, all eyes seem to be on <strong>CSK</strong>, now that <strong>MS Dhoni</strong> is back as skipper and they showed the same aggression and effect against <strong>SRH</strong>. The <strong>Yellow Army</strong> are hoping for a miraculous revival, but let no one jump the gun. Its still a long way from qualification for <strong>CSK</strong>. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Delhi Capitals</strong> and <strong>Punjab Kings</strong> are finding the going tough while <strong>Kolkata Knight Riders</strong> seems to have given up the ghost already. <p></p> <p></p>The distance between the toppers andthe rest is increasing rapidly, and irrespective of what the CSK fans hope for, this will be quite a climb for them and the rest.