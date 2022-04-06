New Delhi: Ishan Kishan is now one of the biggest stars in the Indian Premier League, who has even made it to the Indian side as one of their promising wicket-keeper batters. The 23-year old started from the bottom and his journey has been remarkable to the top level of Indian cricket. In an interaction with Gaurav Kapur, Ishan Kishan recalled of the the time when Hardik Pandya, then a Mumbai Indians player helped him to be the better version of himself as the Gujarat Titans skipper was always there to encourage him.

“I was with Hardik bhai and others all the time during the IPL and I see their work ethic as to how he is taking care of himself. They would sit me down and explain things to me for 30 minutes – what’s important, what is not and what I am doing wrong. Hardik bhai’s reputation… I mean all the seniors in the team would sit together. But I was the young one who was still finding his way,” Kishan said in Breakfast With Champions YouTube Show.

“Hardik bhai was always like, ‘You leave him to me’. And he actually told me also that until you improve, we can’t give you a match’. I also felt then that what they’re saying is for my own benefit,” Kishan added.

Kishan was bought back in the IPL auction for a whooping 15 crores INR and despite having a below-par start, the Mumbai Indians man did well with the bat, scoring 81 (48) against Delhi Capitals and 54 (43) against Rajasthan Royals, all in a losing cause.